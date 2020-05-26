Iranian Tankers Arrive in Venezuela Despite the U.S. Navy

The Iranian oil tanker Fortune slipped into Venezuelan waters in the pre-dawn dark of Monday morning, the first of five tankers from the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) bringing vitally needed gasoline to a regime the Trump administration has, for years, tried and failed to bring down.

“ The fact that Venezuela is starved for gasoline—even though it has the world’s largest proven reserves of petroleum—is testimony to corruption and mismanagement. ”

Four days before the Fortune arrived in Venezuelan waters, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo announced that sanctions slapped on Iran’s shipping lines last December will take effect on June 8. The message seemed to get through. The tankers speeded up.

While the Fortune was still unloading 280,000 barrels of the precious fuel, maritime live tracking websites showed three other tankers arrived in Venezuelan waters ahead of schedule. At approximately 1 am EDT Tuesday morning, the Faxom reached its final destination, three days earlier than its posted ETA. The Forest and the Petunia were close behind, also ahead of their scheduled arrival date. The last tanker, the Clavel, was still listed as arriving June 2.