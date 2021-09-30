Nazi Concentration Camp Secretary, 96, on the Run After Skipping Her Trial

A 96-year-old woman who worked as a secretary in a Nazi concentration camp is on the run after skipping the planned start of her trial.

The woman, identified in German media as Irmgard Furchner, was due to stand trial on Thursday on charges of aiding and abetting the murder of more than 11,000 prisoners at Stutthof concentration camp. She was 18 when she worked as a secretary for the camp’s SS commander.

However, before the trial could begin, the woman fled.

German media reported that she was spotted leaving her Hamburg home in a taxi on Thursday morning and made a beeline for a subway station. Frederike Milhoffer, a spokesperson for Itzehoe state court, said that the 96-year-old hasn’t been seen since and her whereabouts are unknown.

An arrest warrant has been issued but she has, so far, evaded capture.

More to follow...