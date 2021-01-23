Is Accused Stalker and Kushner Family Friend Ken Kurson Donald Trump’s Most Disturbing Pardon?

On the day that Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States, a Facebook friend of former New York Observer editor-in-chief Ken Kurson’s wrote on his wall, “Congrats on being pardoned for your crimes, I guess.”

Kurson, a longtime close friend of Jared Kushner’s, had been arrested in October on charges of cyberstalking three people and harassing two in an elaborate revenge scheme to punish people he perceived as being responsible for the breakup of his marriage. Kurson, who has forcefully denied the allegations and had yet to go to trial, was one of the 74 people Donald Trump pardoned in the final hours of his presidency.

There are three reasons Kurson’s pardon stood out to me. First, because I know him. I was the editor in chief of The New York Observer in 2011 and 2012, and Kurson, despite his limited background in journalism, was one of my successors. I met him early in my tenure at the paper that Jared Kushner had purchased a few years after graduating from Harvard, because Kurson—a Republican political consultant who worked for Rudy Giuliani’s consulting firm, helped write his book Leadership and helped run his 2008 presidential campaign—was a close family friend who always seemed to be at events, in the office, or wherever the Kushners were. Second, while many of Trump’s pardons went to political cronies who’d committed crimes more or less on his behalf, Kurson’s was an obvious favor to Jared Kushner, whose father, Charles, also received a pardon. And finally, Kurson’s pardon stood out because of the ongoing threat that some of the people he allegedly stalked and harassed fear that he may pose to them now.