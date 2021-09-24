Is America Heading Toward COVID Vaccine Mixing and Matching?

HETEROLOGOUS JABS

Much of the world is already doing it, and now some experts are pressing the CDC to follow suit here.

David Axe

REUTERS

A panel of experts advising the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just endorsed a plan by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to offer COVID vaccine booster shots to millions of the most vulnerable Americans.

But the same 15-member panel wanted the CDC to also consider a new vaccine strategy that wasn’t on the agenda for the two-day virtual advisory meeting on Wednesday and Thursday. Several of the panelists urged the CDC to take a hard look at mixing and matching the three different vaccines the FDA has approved for distribution in the United States in a so-called “heterologous” approach that could allow, say, a resident of an assisted-living facility who first got the two-dose Moderna vaccine to later boost their immunity with a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

