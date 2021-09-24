Is America Heading Toward COVID Vaccine Mixing and Matching?

A panel of experts advising the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just endorsed a plan by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to offer COVID vaccine booster shots to millions of the most vulnerable Americans.

But the same 15-member panel wanted the CDC to also consider a new vaccine strategy that wasn’t on the agenda for the two-day virtual advisory meeting on Wednesday and Thursday. Several of the panelists urged the CDC to take a hard look at mixing and matching the three different vaccines the FDA has approved for distribution in the United States in a so-called “heterologous” approach that could allow, say, a resident of an assisted-living facility who first got the two-dose Moderna vaccine to later boost their immunity with a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

