Is One of Epstein’s Co-Conspirators Suing His Estate?

Is one of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged accomplices suing his estate for damages?

Earlier this month, Epstein’s accused madam Ghislaine Maxwell filed a lawsuit against his $600-million estate, saying she was receiving death threats and that the financier promised to always provide her with monetary support.

Now a mystery woman who spent time in Epstein’s orbit is also pursuing a case against the estate, saying her reputation has been ruined and that she’s “virtually bankrupt” from having to defend herself against “false accusations” relating to Epstein’s sex crimes.