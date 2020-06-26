Is QAnon’s Agent Margaritaville on MySpace for Fascists?

Digital soldiers. Antifa. Laura Ingraham. Agent Margaritaville? What do all these things have in common? They’re all part of the world of QAnon, where up is down, down is right, and the end goal is seeing anyone who tweets negatively about Trump shipped off to Guantanamo Bay.

In Episode 20 of The New Abnormal, Rick Wilson and Molly Jong-Fast talk to Will Sommer, The Daily Beast’s resident far-right expert, about who Q really is and all of the insanely wacky beliefs these people have. Think about it this way, Sommer says: “The first level of QAnon is sort of a step beyond Sean Hannity.”

So, how wild are we talking here?

“Not only are Democrats bad, but basically the Democrats are like demonic cannibals that are eating children,” Sommer says. “As it becomes crazier and crazier, [the QAnon cult] continues sort of gaining mainstream power.”

And then there’s Laura Ingraham, queen of the antifa movement.

“In academia or in science or in media, it’s that someone [who] really kind of sticks their head out on something and then gets disproven. And rather than accept it, they sort of are like, ‘Well, I’ll just run off to the right,’” he adds.

Then, the two switch gears and interview Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) about the cops who killed George Floyd, Devin Nunes’ reading level, and why Congress won’t just impeach Bill Barr.

“What he’s done ranges from the unethical to the potentially criminal,” he says.

He also shares the moment he knew he had to speak out against the president: “If Donald Trump is going to do or say 37 insane things in a month, I’m going to try to point out all 37 things,” he says. “We can’t normalize what should not be normalized.”

Plus! Rick and Molly discuss MySpace for fascists, crazy Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert, and how Florida is “killing it,” literally.

Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.