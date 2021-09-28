Is South Korea Ready to End Dog-Eating for Good?

Dogmeat-loving Koreans may soon have to bid an aggrieved farewell to the gamey taste of dogmeat as proffered for centuries in dogmeat restaurants around the country.

Bowing to the outcries of rising numbers of Koreans who love their dogs for patting and petting, not slaughtering and sizzling over a brazier, South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in suggested outlawing the practice in a rhetorical question at a policy session with his ministers and advisers on Monday. “Hasn’t the time come to prudently consider prohibiting dogmeat consumption?” South Korea’s Yonhap news agency quoted him as asking his prime minister, Kim Boo-kyum.

“ People make a fuss over a minor issue. ”

Moon’s popularity ratings, descending over economic difficulties, seem likely to bounce up if he follows through on his proposal to ban dogmeat from the diet of aficionados who swear a serving on a hot summer day is just the thing for enhancing sexual appetite.