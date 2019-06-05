Is That a Hat or UFO? Melania and Ivanka Trump Bid a Fashionably Fierce Farewell To U.K.

As hundreds of parachuters made commemorative jumps on to Normandy on June 5, to mark the anniversary of D-Day, Melania Trump’s hat at a memorial ceremony also looked like it fell from the sky.

With its saucer shape and small dimple at the top, the Philip Treacy fascinator immediately comparisons to a UFO. Off of Melania’s head, it could have also made for a mean frisbee.

The First Lady is a noted fan of white headgear. While meeting with the Queen on Monday, she tried her best Joan Collins-in-Dynasty in another tilted boater hat.

During Wednesday's salute to veterans in Portsmouth, U.K, that brought together leaders from around the globe, the First Lady’s fascinator was angled so sharply to the left that it made one fear for the safety of her seat mate, Greek president Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

She paired the somewhat hostile hat with a cream coat from The Row, a New York-based design house founded by Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen. Footwear News reported that Melania has worn the ankle-length style before for an awards ceremony in 2017.

The trench-y look was classic Melania, with big shoulders, a high collar, and belted waist, the oversized silhouette puffed out like a shield. The incognito effect could be called an attempt to hide in plain sight—if it weren’t for that decidedly conspicuous frisbee pinned over Melania’s bun.

The queen, meanwhile, looked her usual, utterly on-point distinctive self, in a wonderful hot pink coat dress and hat (with non-life-threatening brim), while imminently doomed British prime minister Theresa May donned a curious spearmint coat, with turned in collars, over white dress and a hat that was a complementary satellite dish shape to Melania's UFO.

As with the outfits of the last three days, the American First Family did their thing (too much by a country mile, but worn with supreme self-confidence), and the British royals did their thing (just right, less horses scared, nothing dramatic, no UFOs on heads, and also worn with supreme self-confidence).

Though there has been much coverage of his wife and daughters’ ceaseless carousel of gaudy outfits, Donald Trump did not emerge from his state trip without getting his own fashion story, too.

Trump managed to muster up a molecule of enthusiasm as Piers Morgan gifted the president a Churchillian bowler hat on air in an interview for ITV's Good Morning Britain. The monogrammed style came courtesy of London’s Lock & Co., the world’s oldest millinery.

“Are you allowed to do this?” Trump asked while bending the bowler’s rims, seemingly interested in whether or not the answer would be no. (A visual metaphor for his presidency if there ever was one.) He tried the hat on, mugged directly to the camera, and took it off in less than ten seconds.

“I think Winston looked much better in this thing,” Trump explained.

Ivanka, who has been documenting her all-expenses-paid summer vacation on Instagram with the diligence of an assiduous social media intern, began her morning in a poppy-printed midi dress.

“En route to The Hague!” Ivanka tweeted. The Netherlands’ coastal city is famously home to the United Nation’s International Criminal Court, but Ivanka was not there to testify about any of her father’s numerous infringements on human rights.

Instead, Ivanka showed up for an entrepreneurship summit, posing with Marines as if she were leading a community theater production of On The Town.

Back in London, Tiffany Trump and Eric's' wife Lara giggled while practicing their British accents on Instagram stories. At least they had fun!