Is the Democratic Civil War Just Starting—or Being Oversold?

With less than a month until the first Democratic presidential primary contests, the question that needs to be asked is whether the party is going to tear itself apart over the course of these primaries, whether we’ll see a repeat—or worse—of 2016.

We can break this question down into two more specific ones. One: If Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren wins the nomination, will the mainstream and moderate wing of the party get behind him or her? And two: If a moderate Democrat secures the nomination, will the progressive wing of the party support that person?

As a practical matter, more moderate Democrats will likely be on board with a progressive nominee. After all, when is the last time you have heard moderates demanding a “purity test”?! Although there’s a possibility that some subset of centrist Democrats would not be on board if Liz Warren or especially Bernie Sanders secured the nomination, including some House Democrats in swing districts.