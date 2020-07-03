Is the GOP Dam Finally About to Burst on Donald Trump?

Are you better off now than you were four years ago? For Republicans, the answer is decidedly “No.”

Consider this startling stat: Dave Wasserman, House editor for the Cook Political Report, recently noted that “when President Trump took office in January 2017, there were 241 Republicans in the House. Since then, 115 (48 percent) have either retired, resigned, been defeated, or are retiring in 2020.”

A handful of those 115 were Republicans losing primaries to more Trumpy candidates (like what happened this week in Colorado, when a QAnon fan defeated an incumbent). Most have (or will be) replaced by Democrats. Regardless, it’s bad news for the GOP. Incumbent GOP losses on Trump’s watch have been so bad, Wasserman continued, that they exceed “the attrition rate of Democrats at this point in Obama's first term.” You’ll recall that Obama’s Democrats were “shellacked” to the tune of 63 seats in the 2010 midterms.