Is This Clown Really Going to Bumble Us Into a Shooting War?

This weekend’s attacks on Saudi oil production were a warning sign that the always-dangerous Persian Gulf is sliding toward a set of dangers that Donald Trump is entirely unequipped to handle. The drone attacks that knocked 5 percent of global oil production offline illustrate both the emerging texture of modern warfare and the externalities that test every American president.

Worst of all for both American and global security, the attack exposes Trump’s shit-tier leadership for what it has always been: weak, strategically unmoored, and capricious.

Donald Trump’s dick-swinging tough-guy act has always had a demonstrable falsity to it, a gimcrack exterior of bluster and martial swagger that sells only to his credulous base of reality TV-addicted cultists. International crises are measured in the most stark and painful terms; in blood and treasure. There's no next-day Kellyanne Conway spin or safe-space crying pillow on Fox & Friends when the stakes are global stability and order—particularly when the dancers at this hoedown will soon have nukes and human lives are at stake.