Is This The Onion or Headlines in the Trump Era?

On this week’s episode of OMNISHAMBLES, host Sam Stein welcomes The Daily Beast’s tech reporter and “Extremely Online” expert Will Sommer and White House and Trumpworld reporter Asawin Suebsaeng to discuss an almost quaint topic: What is truth, even, in the era of Donald Trump?

Will breaks down the online and conservative backlash to the Covington students, and how the immediate, social-media-fueled fury rivaled partisan passions not seen since perhaps the Brett Kavanaugh hearings.

Swin and Sam discuss how when Trumpworld and Rudy Giuliani denounce Michael Cohen as a proven, prolific liar who cannot be trusted, they—well—have a point.

And all three take a much-unneeded jaunt down Memory Lane, to conspiracy theories and racist rumor-mongering of years past, and how it all paved the way for the current era of political and media “post-truth.”

