Is Tucker Carlson Pandering to ‘Stupid’ Americans for Russia?

Can you imagine if the only major media company in the United States was Fox News? That’s basically what media is in Russia, The Daily Beast columnist Julia Davis, who also founded Russian Media Monitor, tells Molly Jong-Fast on this bonus episode of The New Abnormal.

This is why it’s disturbing to think that the country allegedly not only meddled in our election process, but its government-controlled media is rooting for Trump and Republicans to win again in 2022 and 2024 so that ultimately, as Davis puts it, “the United States will disintegrate and different states will fall away.”

