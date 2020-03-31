Virtual Travel Can't Replace the Real Thing but It'll Do in a Pinch

ALL IN YOUR MIND

Nearly all of us are now stuck at home and our wandering must be done while ensconced in our sofas. It turns out there's a feast of virtual travel out there, but as to quality...

William O’Connor

Travel Editor

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo Getty

Given the deluge of solicitations to virtually tour parks, museums, safaris, and cities flooding my inbox in the past few weeks, one might be tempted to think that the future of armchair travel is looking great!

And so in between our stories covering the entire travel industry grinding to a near-complete halt, I decided to go on as many of these “tours” as possible. 

The world of virtual travel is a realm that until now I neither desired nor needed to visit. Quite simply, for me as for many of you, the world itself was wide open for exploration. 

