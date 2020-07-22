ISIS Is Setting Up Fake Social Justice Accounts on Facebook

AMMAN, Jordan—Bitcoin grifters last week commandeered the Twitter accounts of Barack Obama, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Joe Biden. Russian foreign intelligence operatives have been hacking American, Canadian and British coronavirus vaccine research, according to the UK National Cyber Security Centre. And, as if not to feel left out of this growth industry of cyberwarfare, the Islamic State has lately been stealing ordinary people’s accounts on Facebook—not just to post its usual jihadist propaganda but also to egg on American social unrest under false identities.

As outlined in a new in-depth report by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), while the social media company has managed over the last two years to detect and delete 99 percent of terrorism-related posts, ISIS supporters have figured out ways to make themselves and their content part of that remaining 1 percent.

For starters, they have figured out how to finagle two-step verification using two apps that facilitate the interception of password reset texts, and they even shared video tutorials explaining how to use this technique to hijack real Facebook accounts. Once that’s done, they use the access to instruct the faithful on how to foment racial and civil unrest.