ISIS Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Killed in U.S.-Syria Raid ‘Whimpering and Crying’: Trump

U.S. special forces have killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the founder of ISIS, during an operation in Idlib, Syria, President Trump said Sunday.

Trump described how special forces executed a “dangerous and daring night time raid” in which they cornered al-Baghdadi in a tunnel where he detonated his suicide vest killing himself and three of his children he had with him.

Trump had hinted at the news late Saturday as Twitter erupted with reports of a heavy gun battle and sounds of helicopters in an area of Idlib known to house the headquarters of militant groups.

“Something very big has just happened,” Trump tweeted cryptically.

As White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley announced a “major statement” to be made by Trump early Sunday, Newsweek cited a U.S. Army source saying Baghdadi had been killed in a special operations raid in Idlib approved by Trump a week earlier.

A US military source not cleared to talk to reporters told The Daily Beast the military had prepared for the Idlib raid for approximately a week. The Army special forces unit who conducted the raid were told their quarry was Baghdadi, the source said.

The Department of Defense was quoted as saying officials had “high confidence” of the terrorist leader’s death but that verification was still pending.

According to Defense One, Baghdadi detonated his suicide vest and killed himself once forces closed in.

The raid, carried out by members of a team from the Joint Special Operations Command, came after the area had already been under surveillance for a while, according to Newsweek.

The elusive ISIS leader—wanted by U.S. coalition forces, Iran and Russia—had managed to dodge capture for years and the world only caught a glimpse of him twice since he declared ISIS a global caliphate in 2014: once in a video of his sermon from Mosul in 2014, and again earlier this year in an 18-minute video to supporters in which he portrayed the group’s mounting military defeats as a sign the world was waging war against Islam.

Baghdadi had been reported dead several times in the past only to resurface again and his whereabouts have long been unknown, though he was generally believed not to be in Idlib, a stronghold of rival jihadi groups.

The announcement of his death comes as Trump has sought to fend off scrutiny amid an impeachment inquiry over claims he withheld military aid to Ukraine in a bid to force the country to investigate his political rivals. He has also faced heavy criticism—from both Republicans and Democrats—for his decision to pull U.S. troops out of northeastern Syria, a move which sparked fears of a resurgence by ISIS and paved the way for Turkey to attack Washington’s Kurdish allies.