Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Will Be Indicted. But Will He Step Down?

JERUSALEM—Capping an extraordinary day in Israeli history, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced Thursday evening that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three criminal cases.

It is the first time in Israeli history a prime minister has been indicted while serving.

The dramatic announcement came less than 24 hours after another unprecedented moment in Israeli history, the failure of both candidates chosen by the president to form a government.

Attorney General Mandedlblit announced the upcoming indictments in February, pending an October hearing in which, after four years of investigation, Netanyahu’s attorneys were allowed to present final arguments for his innocence.

The hearing appears to have had little effect, as the 63-page indictment confirms all the charges, laying out an array of misdeeds in damning detail.

Netanyahu has been indicted in three unrelated cases:

Case 1000: Netanyahu is charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust for having accepted lavish gifts from two wealthy allies in exchange for political favors.

The indictment charges that Israeli born Hollywood mogul Arnon Milchan and Australian billionaire James Packer gave Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, about $280,000 of gifts in exchange for political favors.

Case 2000: Netanyahu is accused of breach of trust and fraud by abusing his position so as to receive positive coverage in the country’s leading daily, Yedioth Ahronoth .

Case 4000: Netanyahu is alleged to have benefited a close ally, media mogul Shaul Elovitch — the head of Bezeq, Israel's largest telecommunications firm—in exchange for positive coverage on Walla News, a website owned by Elovitch.

In charging papers, police said they found evidence that “Netanyahu and those close to him blatantly intervened, sometimes on a daily basis, in content published on the Walla news website, and sought to influence the appointment of senior employees (editors and reporters), while using their ties to Shaul and Iris Elovitch.”

Netanyahu’s immediate future is murky. There is a law, which has never been tested, that allows a prime minister to continue serving but holds that he must resign at the time of the final court verdict.

In an interview, Israel Democracy Institute President Yochanan Plesner said, “We know the prime minister must resign then, but the law does not determine what must happen before that. It remains an open question.

“Assuming the prime minister will not decide to resign on his own and the political system will not determine his fate otherwise, it is close to certain the supreme court will have to decide in this case,” said Plesner.

Israeli law grants every public official the option of requesting immunity from the Knesset, which, due to the current electoral stalemate is only an interim Knesset. In consequence, there is no House Committee which could decide on immunity.

“In fact, the political stalemate suspends the entire process until another election, so it buys Netanyahu time,” Plesner said.

An Israel Democracy Institute Poll from last month showed a majority of Israelis—53.5 percent—believe Netanyahu should resign immediately upon indictment. Almost half (47 percent) of right-wing voters believe Netanyahu should resign when indicted.