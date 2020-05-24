Israel’s Testimony Theater Races Time and COVID-19 to Transmit and Preserve Holocaust Survivor’s Stories

Ziva Geva Raiman Rimon was born in 1941 in the Ural mountains, on the run.

Her mother and several other family members were fleeing eastward and spent most of World War II running further and further from Europe. Along the way, through harsh and miserable Siberia, several family members perished. Her father, who was a soldier in the Red Army, was killed by Nazi soldiers at Stalingrad.

When the war was over, they came home to a brutally anti-Semitic, Ukrainian-controlled Rivne, and were told to leave, or else. Soon after, Ziva’s mother died of an illness.