It Cosmetics New Retinol Cream is a Gentle Giant for My Face

I wouldn’t say my skin is hyper sensitive, but I am no stranger to retinol’s side effects. The vitamin A derivative is a scientifically proven, anti-aging powerhouse that expedites cell turnover and boosts collagen production. In other words, it keeps your skin looking plump, smooth, and younger. But retinoids are notoriously aggressive.

Because they’re super exfoliators, they can make skin look and feel red, tender, and sensitive even after using only once or twice. In my experience, they can also cause some light peeling (think eraser-sized bits) and “purging”—AKA breakouts caused by this increase in cell turnover. Determined to include this dermatologist-favorite ingredient in my skincare regimen, though, I persisted. I’ve tried a lot of different products, some that were so aggressive it felt like my face was peeling off, and some that just didn’t deliver that feel-good user experience (weird texture, weird smell, etc.).

It Cosmetics Hello Results Wrinkle-Reducing Retinol Serum Buy at Ulta $ 69

Over the last month, however, I’ve been using It Cosmetics’ new Hello Results, a daily retinol serum-meets-cream that combines both encapsulated (a new, time-release delivery that’s gentler on the skin) and free retinol. I did experience some very mild retinization — some light irritation and redness caused by retinols — the first week of using it, but compared to other products I’ve used (even those I’ve used religiously), it was much milder in comparison. I’m also a fan of both the texture and the scent.

Not only do I look forward to using the product simply because it’s enjoyable to do so, but I love knowing that I’m helping my skin look better every time I slather. Also, because it’s so gentle and I’m not bracing for the sensitivity or little breakouts, I feel much more inclined to reach for it regularly. And really, what good is a skincare product if you’re hesitant to even use it?

