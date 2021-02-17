‘What if I Die Here?’: The Panic of COVID Patients in Texas Left With No Heat

Taylor Torres of San Antonio had an understandable reaction when she awoke in total darkness at 3 a.m. on Tuesday while sick with COVID and still without power in 12 degree weather.

“I ended up literally having a panic attack,” the 23-year-old lifelong Texan told The Daily Beast. “I was thinking, ‘Oh my God, what if the power never comes back on? What if I die here? I was so scared. It was so cold. It’s pitch black. I couldn’t see anything.”

Her parents and three younger sisters were sleeping by a fireplace in another part of the house, but she was quarantined in her room because of the virus.