Italy Instates Wuhan-Style Lock Down of Milan and Venice Over Coronavirus

The Italian government has approved an unprecedented decree that will block all unnecessary movement of nearly 16 million people in a dozen provinces in extended red zones in the north of the country to stop the rampant spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus. Anyone defying the decree will be subject to criminal charges.

The Draconian measure come after Italian civil protection authorities reported an increase in cases from 4,636 to 5,883 across the entire country in a 24-hour period between Friday and Saturday. Deaths also increased during that time from 147 to 233.

The decree, effective immediately, limits all movement into and out of the northern region, which includes the cities of Venice, Milan, Parma and Modena. It is unclear what will happen to foreign nationals and tourists still in the region.

Schools and many businesses have been closed in the north since Feb. 21, when the number of cases of COVID-19 in the country grew from just 3 in Rome to nearly 1,000 in Lombardy and Veneto provinces in three days.

The decree also extends the closure of schools in the northern red zones to at least April 3 and calls for the closure of all gyms, theaters, museums, bars, clubs and churches. Some coffee bars and restaurants will be allowed to remain open on rotation if they can ensure that people are seated a meter apart.

On Thursday, the Italian government closed schools across the entire country until at least March 16 and ordered that public gatherings could only be held if people could maintain a distance of one meter from one another. The government also recommended that anyone over the age of 65 stay indoors, and that everyone refrain from touching or air kissing as a form of greeting.

