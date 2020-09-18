Italy's Tourism Bust Leads to Real Estate Rush

ROME—There is something particularly telling about the “for sale” advertisements on Italy's real estate websites these days. Rather than the usual badly lit photos of apartments on the market, many ads look like Airbnb flats for rent, complete with folded towels on the beds and tables set for two. That's because they are.

Across Italy, an increasing number of people who bought cheap apartments to fix up to ride the Airbnb boom a few years ago are now stuck with apartments they can't pay the mortgage on and are selling them off after the COVID-19 pandemic all but killed off tourism. Italy's tourism industry is slated to lose around $120 billion in 2020, and 2021 doesn't look like it will be much better.

Calling this year's summer a “season to forget,” Italy’s main financial newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reports a “worse-than-expected” decrease in foreign tourists to Italy of 66 percent, which has crippled the hotel industry and devastated the Airbnb market.