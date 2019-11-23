It’s Been 25 Years Since California's Prop. 187—but It Never Really Went Away

In the Southwest, every quarter-century or thereabouts, Mexican-Americans get messed with by the White Man.

That’s what I plan to tell my kids—ages 10, 12, 14—when the time comes to have “the race talk.” Before they graduate high school, I intend to lay out the facts of life for the estimated 30 to 35 million Mexicans and Mexican-Americans in this country.

They should know that, as U.S. citizens, they live in the greatest country in human history, that they have unlimited opportunities, that hard work and perseverance pays off, and that they should avoid playing the victim.