It's Come to This: Newt & Cruz Are the ‘Sane’ Ones in Georgia

On Saturday, Donald Trump will travel to Georgia to try and help Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler win their Jan. 5 run-off elections. The real question is which Donald Trump will show up to the rally. Will it be the one who wants to help Republicans (and boost his legacy) or the one who wants to prove that the election was stolen from him (with help from Republicans). Maybe both?

Everyone’s nervous. Control of the Senate hangs in the balance. And unless Trump delivers disciplined remarks and a full-throated endorsement (don’t hold your breath), the civil war between Trump supporters who want to hold the Senate and MAGA cult members who want to hold a coup will likely accelerate. The Fight Club features traditional Trump enablers like Ted Cruz, Dan Crenshaw, and Newt Gingrich on the “hold the Senate” side, versus newly-minted MAGA celebs like Lin Wood and Sidney Powell on the side of burning down the house.

Wood and Powell, both MAGA true believers, are saying that Georgia Republicans, including Perdue and Loeffler, “have not earned your vote” because they have not done enough to help Trump. They argue this despite the fact that Perdue and Loeffler both called on Georgia’s secretary of state to resign when he had done nothing wrong and was following the law.