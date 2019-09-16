It’s Great to See Democrats Falling in Love With Elizabeth Warren—and Terrible to See Them Hating on Joe Biden

I like and admire Elizabeth Warren. I don’t agree with every one of her positions—starting with her most notable one, to which we’ll return shortly. But I’m behind her 1,000 percent when it comes to her anger on behalf of the shafted middle and working classes in this country. And some of her ideas that get less attention are nothing short of thrilling to me, like how she would attack monopoly power. Impressively, her raft of proposals includes a strong agenda on behalf of people who probably aren’t going to give a liberal Massachusetts Democrat more than 20 percent of their votes, like farmers.

She has also, of course, turned out to be a much better campaigner than people thought she was going to be. She’s dynamic. She loves crowds, and the crowds love her. For somebody who had to be talked into running for the Senate in the first place, she’s really taken to this, and she’s great at it.

Conversely, I’ve never been much of a Joe Biden fan. When he first flashed into my consciousness, probably in the late 1970s or early 1980s, I admit to having had a favorable shallow first impression: Oh, look, a young senator! That was really unusual back then. But then I watched him withdraw from the 1988 presidential race after an embarrassing plagiarism scandal (why plagiarize… Neil Kinnock?!). And then I watched him rough up Anita Hill in the Clarence Thomas hearings, questioning her more skeptically than sympathetically. And then I watched him buddy up to monsters like Bibi during his years as chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee.