It’s Hot Outside. Naturally, Celebrities Are Swaddled in Leather.

It’s mid-July, and the temperature in most American cities can be described as downright infernal. As long as people wear masks, most of us probably don’t care if flesh is exposed for the sake of the heat. The thought of wearing layers outside seems as unappealing as cocooning oneself in bubble wrap and rolling out the door.

And yet, Kendall Jenner.

Last weekend, the model gave L.A.’s stay-at-home order a big old “nah” and went to show her support for the small local business Nobu. Jenner rolled up to Robert DeNiro’s restaurant on Wednesday looking very Matrix-ish in black pants, a matching cami, beige face mask, and leather blazer. A totally normal and weather-appropriate get-up for a day that peaked at 92 degrees.