It’s Not About Convicting a Cop. It’s About Rehabbing the Police.

The world exhaled in relief and gratitude as Derek Chauvin, a murderous cop, was convicted on all three counts for kneeling on the neck of George Floyd for over nine minutes, surrounded by cops who did nothing as another unarmed Black man died while pleading for his life. However, real justice won’t be achieved by securing a rare conviction of one cop. In addition to reforming the police, we must change how we talk about law enforcement, which has often terrorized the very communities it is allegedly trained to protect and serve.

“This verdict was important. But we can’t fool ourselves,” Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP’s Legal Defense and Educational Fund, told me. “We need transformative change—the kind that comes when pressure is brought to bear on multiple fronts to upend a deeply entrenched system that is powerfully shaped by and reliant on racism, fear, and division.”

A tragic reminder of this oppressive system occurred just 20 minutes before the Chauvin verdict was announced. Ma’Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black teenager, was shot and killed by a Columbus, Ohio, police officer on her driveway. A video showed her holding and swinging a knife at another young woman during an altercation. The double standards of this country’s policing and the resulting commentary were on full display.