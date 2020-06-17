It’s Not Just Trump—the GOP Is Getting Crueler and Crazier

Please repeat after me: “Donald Trump is not an aberration, he’s a manifestation of everything the GOP base has been dreaming of.” And the result this past weekend in Virginia’s 5th congressional district GOP primary, where first term Rep. Denver Riggleman lost to Bob Good, a Christian-sharia-loving, anti-LGBTQ, anti-immigrant bigot, is just the latest example of where the GOP is heading with or without Trump.

There are some who deny this reality. They believe Trump is an outlier and when he’s gone the GOP will become less extreme and more tolerant. (Stop laughing.) Trump fits perfectly with where the GOP has been heading for decades when it comes to bigotry—he simply swapped the dog whistle for the bull horn.

In fact, the results of this past weekend’s GOP primary in Virginia’s 5th District, that spans from the Virginia-North Carolina border to the center of the state and includes Charlottesville, back that up. What did Riggleman, who had been endorsed by Trump on Twitter as a “true CONSERVATIVE leader,” do that caused him to be soundly defeated in the GOP party convention by a 16-point margin of 58 to 42 percent?