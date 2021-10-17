It’s Official. Brits Want King William, Not King Charles.

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

William should succeed queen, poll respondents say

More miserable reading for Prince Charles this morning, as a Mail on Sunday poll confirms that Brits would rather—when the queen dies—that the crown bypass him and land on son Prince William’s head instead. Forty-one percent of Brits surveyed want William to succeed the queen, compared to 30 percent wanting Charles.