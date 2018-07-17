It's Official: The Brexit Campaign Cheated Its Way to Victory

The official campaign which campaigned for people in Britain to leave the European Union broke the law, according to the country's election watchdog, which has now referred the matter to police.

With Theresa May's government teetering on the brink of collapse as the pro- and anti-EU factions within her party go to war, the announcement from the Electoral Commission that the campaign group fronted by Boris Johnson cheated is bringing Brexit tensions to boiling point, with some lawmakers urging a re-run of the vote.

The group—known as Vote Leave—was chosen as the official campaign group for the June 2016 referendum. The Electoral Commission says it funnelled money into a sister campaign to get round spending limits, meaning that it exceeded the £7 million ($9.2 million) maximum by £500,000 ($660,000)

Vote Leave has been fined £61,000 ($80,000) while Darren Grimes, the founder of sister campaign group BeLeave, was fined £20,000 ($26,000). Grimes and Vote Leave official David Halsall have both been reported to police.

The investigation from the Electoral Commission found that BeLeave spent more than £675,000 with controversial data firm Aggregate IQ under a common plan with Vote Leave—spending which should have been declared by Vote Leave, but was left out of their spending returns.

Aggregate IQ, which received about £2.7 million from Vote Leave during the campaign, has since been suspended from Facebook over reported links with defunct data firm Cambridge Analytica.

The Electoral Commission also criticized Vote Leave for failing to cooperate with its investigation, with director Bob Posner saying: “Vote Leave has resisted our investigation from the start, including contesting our right as the statutory regulator to open the investigation.

"It has refused to cooperate, refused our requests to put forward a representative for interview, and forced us to use our legal powers to compel it to provide evidence. Nevertheless, the evidence we have found is clear and substantial, and can now be seen in our report.”

Vote Leave reacted angrily to the findings, saying the investigation was "motivated by a political agenda" and based on "unfounded claims and conspiracy theories." The group said it was considering its options but is confident the Electoral Commission's findings will be overturned.

A Vote Leave spokesperson said: "The Electoral Commission's report contains a number of false accusations and incorrect assertions that are wholly inaccurate and do not stand up to scrutiny."

With Britain just nine months away from leaving the EU, pro-European lawmakers have reacted with fury to the findings—with some opposition lawmakers saying it's grounds to have a second referendum. Leave won the 2016 vote with just 51.9 percent of the vote to Remain's 48.1 percent.

Labour MP David Lammy said: "This news makes the narrow referendum result look dodgier than ever. It’s validity is now in question. Politicians from all parties have a duty to ask: do we want to continue with a policy that will wreck our economy and consume government for the next decade, based on this flimsy result?"

Labour member of parliament Barry Sheerman said: "The criminal misbehaviour of the Leave campaign is now clear for all to see they cheated in the Referendum & we must now rerun a new untainted Referendum!"

Fellow Labour member of parliament Chuka Umunna said: "We know Vote Leave lied on a gargantuan scale—we now know they cheated too and it’s official. Did it affect the result? In a referendum where there was a 4% gap between Leave/Remain, they overspent by 10%. Go figure."

As the referendum was not legally binding—the Supreme Court judged it to be advisory only—a re-run can't be ordered by a court. Any decision to have a fresh referendum would have to be made by the government and backed by parliament and there's no suggestion that will happen.

Despite the findings, allegations of Russian involvement, and leaders of the campaigns admitting some of their claims were misleading—Britain still looks set to go through with its biggest political upheaval since the Second World War.