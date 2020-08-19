It's Official: The Trump Campaign’s Reckless Win-at-All-Cost Approach Put Our Democracy at Risk in 2016

The nearly thousand-page Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee report released Tuesday, the culmination of a three-year bipartisan investigation, leaves no room for doubt: Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign exposed our country to significant counterintelligence risks.

While partisans can argue about whether or its report’s findings constitute “collusion” with the Kremlin, the report flatly states that the Trump campaign “presented attractive targets for foreign influence, creating notable counterintelligence vulnerabilities.”

One operative who exploited the chaos was Paul Manafort, who had worked closely with Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska between 2004 and 2009. The Intelligence Committee found that Deripaska “conducts influence operations,” in coordination with and under the direction of the Russian government. Manafort, who had run multi-million dollar influence campaigns for Deripaska “in numerous countries” of interest to Russia, volunteered in 2016 to work as Trump’s campaign chairman—for free. While a normal campaign might have found Manafort’s ties to Deripaska troubling, the Trump campaign did not. Manafort, of course, was later convicted of bank fraud, tax violations and related crimes unrelated to the Trump campaign.