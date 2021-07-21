It’s Past Time the Biden Administration Ended Segregation in This Suburb

All through last year’s presidential campaign, Donald Trump tried to scare people into voting for him by citing a 2009 federal court order designed to begin desegregating Westchester County, a wealthy suburb of New York City that is home to nearly a million people and that is filled with towns and villages that are overwhelmingly white.

In dog-whistle speeches, Trump again and again warned that white suburbs would be destroyed unless he was given a second term, and that Democrats “want to abolish our beautiful and successful suburbs” so “your home will go down in value and crime rates will rapidly rise” and “suburbia will no longer be as we know it.”

It all boiled down to a warning to white suburban housewives: Run for your lives.