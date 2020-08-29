It’s Suck-Ups Like COVID Kim Who Enable Trump’s Pandemic Lies

The largely maskless crowd on the South Lawn of the White House for President Trump’s speech accepting the Republican nomination happened to number about the same as the new COVID-19 cases that day in the state with one of the highest infection rates.

Iowa reported a record 1,289 new cases on Thursday. But any comparison between that and the 1,000 plus supporters arrayed before Trump was not one he would have wanted anybody to make. He was busy diverting attention from the pandemic while talking about crime, declaring that America’s most dangerous cities in that regard are run by Democrats.

“Nobody will be safe in Biden’s America,” Trump warned.