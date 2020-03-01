It’s Time for Obama to Man Up and Back Biden

Joseph Robinette Biden won a Presidential primary tonight, the first of his long career in politics. He shocked the national punditocracy with a win that went far beyond all expectations. He delivered the speech of his career, and for the first time in a long time had a happy warrior aspect that was a very different Joe Biden than we’ve seen in the past, gloomy weeks. Biden’s win reset the race, and means that there are a lot of hugely consequential decisions coming for almost everyone even tangentially involved.

The biggest decisions are in the hands of two men: Barack Obama and Mike Bloomberg.

Obama is the most important player in this equation.