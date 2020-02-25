It’s Time for Elizabeth Warren to Burn the Bernie Bridge

Elizabeth Warren catapulted herself back into the conversation by eviscerating mega-billionaire Michael Bloomberg on the debate stage in Las Vegas. Her surgical takedown translated into more than $5 million online and the wish among some Democrats that she stay on the offensive in tonight’s South Carolina debate—only this time taking on her ideological soulmate, Bernie Sanders, who is on his way to claiming the nomination if he isn’t slowed, and soon.

“She was so tough with Bloomberg, she clearly hurt him,” says Larry Sabato, founder and director of the University of Virginia Center for Politics. “She could probably do the same thing to Sanders to a certain degree if she aimed her firepower at him. She has more credibility with some of the people on the left. Maybe she can get them to think about electability and some of the attacks that are coming. Honeymooning in Moscow is just the beginning.”

Warren has hinted that she’s ready to take on Sanders, telling Lawrence O’Donnell on MSNBC last week that “I get stuff done,” citing a bipartisan bill making hearing aids available over-the-counter to older people that passed the GOP senate. “I don’t want to be president just to yell at people, I want to be president to change things,” she said, drawing the contrast between herself and Sanders.