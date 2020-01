Since the end result is almost assuredly a foregone conclusion, the real question may be whether this looks like an impeachment trial—or just a rushed show trial that was always rigged from the beginning.

Republicans, anxious to please their president and move on, seem hell-bent on proving the latter.

On Tuesday, every single Republican senator voted to block documents such as emails and memos that are related to impeachment but that the White House has refused to turn over.