It’s Time to Cancel the ‘Karen’ Trope and Stop Normalizing Racist White Women

As we enter 2021, here’s one term we need to remove from our vernacular: referring to racist white women as “Karen.”

The year 2020 saw a slew of reports about what appeared to be privileged, entitled white women terrorizing Black people going about their everyday lives. Those white women were caught on cellphones across America threatening to call—and in fact calling—managers, supervisors, police officers and whoever they thought might intimidate these Black people and help put them back in their supposed place. In some cases, those threats and calls were simply pathetic and ignored. In others, they appeared more menacing or even life-threatening for the Black victim being accosted.

The type has been around for my whole life, but my first major run-in with the term “Karen” came in May when white woman Amy Cooper was caught on camera in New York City’s Central Park making a false police report about a Black birdwatcher named Christian Cooper. On his cellphone footage, America saw Cooper performing a false sense of fear and victimhood to try and sic the police on an innocent Black man, with all the danger that entails.