It’s Time to Help Bartenders

One of life’s greatest pleasures is sitting at a bar and enjoying a well-made drink while chatting with the bartender.

But with the recent outbreak of Covid-19 and the resulting stay-at-home orders, bars have had to close across the country laying off hundreds of thousands of employees.

Diageo North America and Bulleit Bourbon are trying to help bartenders with their #TipsFromHome initiative. They will donate $1 to the United States Bartenders’ Guild (USBG) Emergency Assistance Program, up to $1 million, for each image of a drink people post to Instagram, Twitter or Facebook featuring the hashtags #TipsFromHome and #DiageoDonation and tagging Bulleit Bourbon.

To inspire you, Bulleit is offering a series of Instagram cocktail recipe tutorials from top bartenders that call for whiskey and a variety of pantry staples, including baking spices, vanilla extract, apple juice and even fig jam.

As part of the campaign, bartenders have also begun making weekly appearances on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, for a new segment called “Cocktails De La Casa.” (The TV show airs weeknights at 11:35/10:35c on ABC.) The first installment featured all-star Los Angeles bartender Christine Wiseman, who made her cocktail Float Your Oats, which calls for oat-infused Bulleit Bourbon, Angostura Bitters and a syrup made from spent coffee grounds and chocolate.

Bulleit’s parent company Diageo North America and its brands have already committed to donating $4.5 million to national and local charities benefitting the hospitality trade.

So, no matter if you like dive bars, craft cocktails speakeasies or whiskey lounges, please post a photo on social media with the hashtags #TipsFromHome and #DiageoDonation and tagging Bulleit Bourbon. Cheers!

For more info on the #TipsFromHome initiative visit Givz.com