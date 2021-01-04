It’s Time to Impeach Trump Again for His Georgia Shakedown Call

If there’s one thing we have learned about Donald Trump over the last four years, it’s that he’s not very creative and entirely predictable. So it’s not surprising that the recording of Trump’s hour-long shakedown to get Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” 11,780 votes in his favor (exactly one vote higher than his current deficit against Biden — smart!) had clear echoes of Trump’s “perfect” phone call in July 2019 to Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelensky.

Once again, Trump tried to leverage his authority to help his own electoral outcome. Once again, he relied on explicit and implicit threats to try to make it happen. And once again, he failed and the call leaked.

As usual, legal eagles on Twitter and on cable news have focused on Trump’s potential criminal violations of U.S. and Georgia law against election fraud. This, too, is entirely predictable. After all, it’s tempting to figure out if Trump broke the law, because that would provide a clear, objective standard against which to declare his actions as wrong. But, like the title of Mary Trump’s book about her uncle, using a criminal yardstick to measure Trump’s behavior is both too much and never enough. It’s too much because the bar for criminality is very high: Criminal codes penalize very specific conduct, which include several individual elements and a particular state of mind on the part of the defendant. Gathering all the required evidence, and proving each element beyond a reasonable doubt, is no small feat either in time or effort. It’s never enough because our criminal laws lay out only the most basic requirements we expect from someone in society; I expect the person who works at IKEA and my next door neighbor not to commit election fraud. I expect much, much more, from the president of the United States.