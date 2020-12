We’re living in the age of pandemic theater.

Drastic measures are clearly needed to stop hospitals in cities across America from running out of beds for COVID-19 patients—including in my Brooklyn neighborhood, where the ICU down the street is 120 percent full.

Yet current policies are, like security theater, a form of “pandemic theater” that, for all the pain they are causing, are missing the most dangerous virus-spreading activities, and the populations engaging in them.