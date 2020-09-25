It’s Time to Thank Donald Trump for His Dictator Routine

Most of us were horrified when Donald Trump hinted that he might not be willing to give up power. Rick Wilson was kind of appreciative. Trump has long flirted with the dictator thing. Now the mask is off.

“I think the correct response to this is defiance,” Rick counsels on the latest episode of The New Abnormal. “‘Thanks for being honest about it. And also fuck you, we're coming to vote you out of office and humiliate you.’”

And while the Trumpkins are doing everything they can to undercut every ballot they don’t like, all of that election interference doesn’t matter if it’s a landslide.

“If there is a massive voter turnout on November 3rd, these are still only marginal,” Rick says.

Molly Jong-Fast puts it more urgently when she adds, “The only way our democracy is going to survive is if every Democrat goes out there and fucking votes.”

Then! Molly talks to “Woke AF” podcaster Danielle Moodie about the appalling results in the Breonna Taylor case.

“How much does this country expect Black people to swallow? You want to be able to kill us with impunity.... And then you expect us, what? To wait for justice that we know is not going to come?” she asks.

And Sister Simone Campbell tells Molly who she thinks is the better Catholic in the presidential race, and tells Molly all about the “spiritual scorecard” she and other sisters used to find out.

“What we find is, Vice President Biden is totally in line with Pope Francis, caring for the unborn and caring for the born,” she says.

Plus! A dispatch from Qongress! A love letter to Mitch McConnell! (J/K) Pig farmers run wild! What to bring to Election Day! Who’s in Marco Rubio’s ratfuck brigade! And is there enough mayonnaise in the universe to turn Comrade Ron Johnson’s chicken shit into chicken salad?

