Ivanka and Don Jr. Were Doing So Great Til Daddy Screwed It All Up

As the Trump kids struggle with the realization of their father’s diminished station within the Republican Party and the world, they continue their signature missteps. Yes, the president’s large adult children aren’t taking their father’s unraveling in stride. In fact, the presidential spawns, who have long considered themselves the future of the Republican Party of which they’ve only been members since 2016 are now like violinists on the Titanic serenading daddy as he continues to kill his constituents.

Ivanka Trump continues her nebulous work creating “initiatives.” First there was the great “success” of her Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, which won praise from daddy’s Secretary of State, Mike “the Rapture Is Coming” Pompeo, even if no one has heard much about it since February. Ivanka has now decided to pivot to unemployment. And who better to talk about jobs than the woman who has never had one?

But that’s not really fair. Ivanka has had so many jobs! She worked for her dad’s failing hotel business, she “wrote” “books,” she sold diamond jewelry with a tax cheater name Moshe Lax, and she ran sweatshops. But Ivanka, with a keen self-awareness, knows those careers are not available to everyone, so she’s introducing her most tone-deaf foray into governmenting ever. The catchphrase is something that even Marie Antoinette might balk at: “find something new!” As if people can just pick up in the middle of a deadly pandemic that her father miserably failed to arrest and go, “Gee, I think I’ll change my career!”