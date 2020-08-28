Ivanka Is an Idiot but Unequivocally the Smartest Trump

Trump and everyone in his orbit tell lots of lies and questionable truths, but one of the biggest eyebrow-raising moments of the final night of the Republican National Convention (in the opinion of GOP operative Tim Miller) was when Ivanka said how much Donald loves his grandchildren. Can you tell it’s the last RNC episode? Stay with us, here.

Miller joined Rick Wilson and Molly Jong-Fast to break down what Rick calls “four hours of sweaty Castro-esque speechmaking.”

And the most surreal speechmaker of all may have been Ivanka Trump. “There were a lot of lies,” says Miller. “But I thought the lie that really stood out to me was when she talked about how much he loves his grandchildren.”

Molly was impressed, sort of. “I did think tonight, Ivanka is an idiot, and she is absolutely unequivocally the smartest of all of the kids.”

But the group did throw her a bone: “She outshone her dad.”

Aside from Trump, himself, the gang agrees that Rudy Giuliani gave the most despicable speech of the night. Former Giuliani staffer, Rick, says the former Mayor of New York was kickstarting a Republican race war that will run until the election.

“There's never been a more perfect exemplar of ‘everything Trump touches dies,’ because that speech tonight; it was, at one point, everything but the n-word… They're coming for you, they're coming for you to your suburbs. These Black lives matter…”

And when it came to Trump himself, Molly says he was totally off-form: “He finds reading very boring. So, I mean, every speech where he's not saying crazy shit is him being totally bored by whatever they're making him read.”

Rick agrees “it was very low energy speech,” but predicts the calm—maybe even electable—Trump will not last long. “We all know something about Donald Trump. After he’s been disciplined and held down by his staff for a couple of days, he has an equal and opposite reaction and goes fucking nuts.”

Plus, Rick makes an interesting assessment about swing voters.

