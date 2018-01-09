Ivanka Trump Dragged by Chrissy Teigen, Alyssa Milano and More for Oprah Shout-Out

Ivanka Trump “just saw” Oprah Winfrey’s “empowering and inspiring” Golden Globes speech and wants the world to know she’s ready to say #TimesUp.

Celebrities on Twitter—including some vocal leaders of the #MeToo movement—are not having it. After all, President Donald Trump has been accused of sexual harassment or assault by as many as 19 women.

Among those quick to respond were Alyssa Milano, who directed the first daughter to “ make a lofty donation to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father’s accusers” and Chrissy Teigen, who said, simply, “ew go away.”

Rosie O’Donnell, who has been the most consistent target of Trump’s sexist rage, pinned her response to the top of her Twitter feed:

Male celebrities got in on the action as well, highlighting the hypocrisy of Ivanka’s attempt to co-opt Winfrey’s message as her own.

Even Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff offered up his view on the tweet during a live appearance on MSNBC’s The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell. “Who does she think her father is?” he asked incredulously. “What does she think this White House is about?”