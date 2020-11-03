Ivanka Trump, Hope Hicks, and Kayleigh McEnany Will Pay for Enabling Trump

A trio of telegenic, under-40 women—Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, senior counselor Hope Hicks and first daughter Ivanka Trump—spent the campaign’s closing days mostly unmasked, literally and figuratively, working to revive Trump’s standing with female voters, a demographic that could decide the election, while doing more than their fair share of damage control—which often seems to end up as a woman’s job in Trumpworld.

“I see them as very effective,” said Matthew Mackowiak, a Republican strategist and president of the Potomac Strategy Group. “They are compelling communicators, and not over the top, and character witnesses who provide a different level of credibility. It’s a softer sell. Suburban women can probably identify more with Ivanka than they can with Jason Miller or Peter Navarro.”

In other words, these three women are about as normal as you get in Trumpworld. They don’t hail from fringe groups but from mainstream institutions. They didn’t yell at MAGA rallies about locking up Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer or about how corrupt the Bidens are (one of Don Jr.’s go-to topics). That relative restraint has made them some of Trump’s most valuable surrogates, that much more potent because they have often attracted less critical scrutiny than their male counterparts.