Ivanka Wants to Brag About Results? How About 180,000 Dead People

Yes, she was polished. And she surely thinks this speech will lift her toward her own shot at the presidency. After all, she’s designed handbags.

Molly Jong-Fast

"I recognize that my dad’s communication style is not to everyone’s taste. And I know his tweets can feel a bit unfiltered. But the results speak for themselves.” Perhaps not the best phrase to utter mid-pandemic, but Ivanka seemed not to be tethered to such terrestrial worries.

It was an ambitious speech filled with flourishes and corporate doublespeak. It was a fancy speech filled with words, and ideas! They were needless to say all lies, but they were polished lies: Heritage foundation-style lies, not tacky Gateway Pundit-style lies like Junior uses. Ivanka is a sophisticated, Wall Street Journal opinion page liar and not a tacky New York Post-level liar.

This has not been an amazing convention for the Trump children. Donnie started off the week all red-eyed and begging daddy for a hug. He was followed by his girlfriend’s terrifying, much-memed Eva Peron act, where she asserted her immigrant status, seeming to forget that Puerto Rico is actually part of the United States. 