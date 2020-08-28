Ivanka Wants to Brag About Results? How About 180,000 Dead People

"I recognize that my dad’s communication style is not to everyone’s taste. And I know his tweets can feel a bit unfiltered. But the results speak for themselves.” Perhaps not the best phrase to utter mid-pandemic, but Ivanka seemed not to be tethered to such terrestrial worries.

It was an ambitious speech filled with flourishes and corporate doublespeak. It was a fancy speech filled with words, and ideas! They were needless to say all lies, but they were polished lies: Heritage foundation-style lies, not tacky Gateway Pundit-style lies like Junior uses. Ivanka is a sophisticated, Wall Street Journal opinion page liar and not a tacky New York Post-level liar.

This has not been an amazing convention for the Trump children. Donnie started off the week all red-eyed and begging daddy for a hug. He was followed by his girlfriend’s terrifying, much-memed Eva Peron act, where she asserted her immigrant status, seeming to forget that Puerto Rico is actually part of the United States.