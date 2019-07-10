Save Up to 30% on Golf and Activewear Upgrades With Izod’s Day-Long Amazon Sale

As we inch closer to Prime Day, Amazon is tempting us with a slew of great deals and today’s Izod menswear sale is no exception. Through tonight only, you stand to save upwards of 50% on dozens of top-rated performance activewear tops and bottoms.

The Men's Advantage Performance Polo Shirt, perfectly blending cotton and polyester is designed for breathability and safety during sunny days with built-in UPF-15 UV protection. More than 600 reviewers left it a 4.3-star average rating and its features definitely stand out: It wicks moisture and stretches, too, so you’ll stay comfortable even through sweaty activities. You can get the polo today only for $19 (30% off) and choose more than a dozen colors. Or check out the Men's Golf Swingflex Flat Front Short. An expandable swing flex waistband and 4-way stretch combined with UPF-40 and moisture-wicking fabric will keep you cool and comfortable no matter how hard you’re swinging. Grab it now for $25 (32% off). The sale also includes Amazon’s No.1 best-selling big & tall men’s polo: the Men's Big and Tall Advantage Performance Short Sleeve Solid Polo Shirt. With a 4.4-star average rating from nearly 800 reviewers, the shirt comes in dozens of colors and is going today only for $21 (30% off). Outdoor fun is always better in clothes that help you stay cool, so this sale isn’t one you want to let slip by before it ends tonight. | Shop on Amazon >

