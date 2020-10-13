Our Favorite Noise Cancelling Headphones Are on Sale for Prime Day

PRIME DAY 2020

Jabra’s Elite 85h’s have up to 36 hours of battery life and are water resistant, making them some of our favorite commuting headphones.

Daniel Modlin

Commerce Staff Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

If you’re in the market for a pair of noise cancelling headphones, these are some of our favorites. Not only do they have a crazy long battery life with ANC on, they also boast excellent call quality. But what makes them unique is their water resistance. That means you can listen to music or your favorite podcasts no matter what the elements have in store for you.

Jabra Elite 85h

Down From $250

Buy on Amazon$180

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.