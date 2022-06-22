This Buy One Get Two Free Sale at JACHS NY is Too Good to Be True

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With the summer heat nearly inescapable right now, the need for quality, fashionable shorts is at an all-time high. And no, when I say fashionable shorts, I don’t mean the same jorts and cargo shorts you’ve pulled out every summer for the past decade. The tough part is that if you actually want a quality pair of shorts, you’ll have to pay top dollar to get them. This is not the case during the JACHS NY Summer Shorts Sale. By entering the promo code 3SS, with the purchase of one pair of shorts, you automatically get two additional pairs for free. JACHS NY has a number of unique options varying from more traditional chino shorts to bold floral prints. Furthermore, the shorts come in a number of different materials and fits so you can legitimately build your entire summer wardrobe around just a few pairs. This is arguably one of the best sales I’ve seen on shorts all year, so if you plan on buying any shorts at all in the foreseeable future, now is your chance to save some serious cash while doing it.

