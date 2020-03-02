Jack Welch, One of Wall Street’s Most Cherished Icons, Dead at 84

Former General Electric chairman Jack Welch, whose death at age 84 was announced this morning, was the most celebrated executive of the latter half of the 20th Century—arguably the best corporate manager of the entire century, an accolade given to him by Fortune magazine.

In the years since his retirement from G.E., he became a highly sought-after mentor and business guru to generations of executives, taught at M.I.T’s Sloan School of Management, founded Strayer University’s Jack Welch Management Institute, wrote business columns for Fortune and Thomson-Reuters with his third wife, Suzy, a former editor-in-chief of the Harvard Business Review, and was a valued adviser to Chairman Barry Diller at IAC, the parent company of The Daily Beast.

Welch was a scrappy and charismatic leader who, during his two decades at the helm of G.E. from 1981 to 2001, remade an iconic if cautious manufacturer of household appliances, lightbulbs, and jet engines—founded in 1889 by Thomas A. Edison—into a massive yet surprisingly nimble global conglomerate that spanned every kind of business from high finance to television news and entertainment.

Welch famously operated according to strategies that other executives admired and tried to copy: Only keep or acquire businesses that are No. 1 or No. 2 in their respective marketplaces. If businesses in a company’s portfolio are not performing up to expectations, waste no time to fix, sell or close them. And continually shed the bottom-performing ten percent of management and staff, and don’t hesitate to lay off employees.

The latter strategy earned him the moniker “Neutron Jack”—a reference to the bomb ostensibly designed to kill people but save buildings. It was a nickname he hated.

Welch loved the limelight, and revelled in his status as a media mogul when in 1985 G.E. acquired NBC as part of the $6.3 billion purchase of the broadcast network’s parent company RCA. He championed the growth of CNBC under the leadership of Roger Ailes, and in 1996, Welch joined with Microsoft’s Bill Gates to launch MSNBC, thus killing another Ailes-led cable outlet, America’s Talking. That decision prompted Ailes to quit and, six months later, create the Fox News Channel.

According to a highly-placed former NBC staffer who spoke to Welch about Ailes, G.E.’s chairman ultimately soured on the Fox News founder, who was famously paranoid and lived in constant fear of real and imagined enemies.

“When Roger started telling Jack that ‘the Jews are out to get me,’”—a not-too-veiled reference to such NBC executives as Jeff Zucker, who ran the Today show, and David Zaslav, who helped grow CNBC and MSNBC—“Jack was not going to tolerate that. Jack couldn’t countenance that.”

By the time he turned over the reins to Jeffrey Immelt in September 2001, Welch had grown G.E. from a relatively focused enterprise with a $13 billion market valuation to a sprawling, dizzyingly complex $410 billion corporate behemoth—at the time, the largest company on earth, with nearly 400,000 employees.

As Bloomberg Businessweek columnist Joe Nocera noted in June 2019, G.E.’s revenue under Welch exploded from $25 billion to $130 billion and its profits increased tenfold to $15 billion. Wall Street adored him: With Welch at the helm, G.E.’s total shareholder return as measured from 1984 to 2001—expressed as an annualized percentage combining the rise in share price and dividends—was 2,504%, more than double the performance of the S&P 500.

Still, as Yale School of Management Professor Jeffrey A. Sonnenfeld points out, Welch’s undeniably amazing Wall Street record fell far short of Colgate-Palmolive’s 3,373% return over the same period under a publicity-ducking CEO named Reuben Mark.

G.E.’s complexity and sheer size eventually presented severe challenges to Welch’s successor as Immelt tried to weather the tanking global economy, the catastrophic financial meltdown of 2008 and aftershocks that didn’t let up with tens of billions of dollars in losses by the company’s financial services subsidiary, G.E. Capital.

Welch joined G.E. in 1960 as a junior chemical engineer—his doctoral thesis from the University of Illinois was titled “Microscopic Study of Dropwise Condensation”—and, as he climbed through the ranks, applied a scientist’s unsparing allegiance to data leavened by a sharp eye for talent, an appetite for calculated risk, and a gift for human connection.

“He was a ‘call me Jack’ guy,” recalled financial journalist Ron Insana, who became close to Welch in the 1990s when he was a CNBC anchor. Insana recalled that in 1991,when CNBC acquired the rival Financial News Network, resulting in hundreds of layoffs, a senior FNN producer called Welch’s office with a question about his COBRA health coverage.

Welch himself called back to discuss the issue, Insana said,

Welch was impatient with bureaucracy, and nearly quit G.E. shortly after he joined the company out of frustration, but was persuaded to stick with it by an executive who promised to help clear his path.

Blunt-spoken and ruthlessly competitive—with zero tolerance for what he derided as “the superficial congeniality” of corporate life, defined as “pleasant on the surface, with distrust and savagery roiling beneath it”—he was proud of his Salem, Massachusetts, roots as the only son of working-class Irish-Americans. His father was a railroad conductor and his homemaker-mother, as he recalled in his bestselling autobiography Jack: Straight from the Gut, was his best friend and closest confidant, who gave him the sort of tough love that he later administered to underlings.